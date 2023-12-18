IBBC establishes Agritech Committee

2023-12-18 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) is establishing an Agritech Committee under the Chairmanship of Dr Amet Selman (pictured), CEO of AAA Holding. For its first project the committee is looking into 'AI Driven Agriculture and Sustainable Use of Fertilisers'. Dr Selman will gather interested IBBC Members and external experts to draw up a plan […]

