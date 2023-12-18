Al-Maliki, Al-Hakim cast their votes and urged 'boycotters' to join in

2023-12-18 09:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, said on Monday morning that he has been in contact with the Electoral Commission regarding the malfunction encountered at some stations during the special voting for the Provincial Councils' elections yesterday.

During a press conference held after casting his vote in the Provincial Councils' elections at the Rashid Hotel in central Baghdad, al-Maliki emphasized the connection between freedom, voting, and elections, underscoring the necessity of having Provincial Councils.

Al-Maliki urged citizens to cast their votes and called upon boycotters to end their boycott and participate in voting to contribute to the nation-building process.

He highlighted that the local elections were conducted with high determination and will, affirming that local governments would move towards construction and reconstruction projects.

Meanwhile, the head of al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, after casting his vote, described elections as the essence of the electoral process and citizens' rights, urging wide participation and utilization of this right.

Expressing hope for a broad turnout, Al-Hakim extended gratitude to the Electoral Commission for their significant role.

The voting process for the irregular Provincial Councils' elections in regions of Iraq commenced on Monday morning, allowing Iraqis to cast their votes.

The special voting process for the local elections, dedicated to security forces, displaced individuals, and prison inmates, took place on Saturday, the 16th of December this year.

These elections cover 15 out of 18 provinces, with three provinces in the Kurdistan Region excluded from these elections designed for the irregular provinces in the region.

Additionally, local elections are taking place in Kirkuk for the first time since 2005 due to its unique status.

Imad Jameel, the head of the Electoral Commission's media team, reported the distribution of 14.25 million biometric cards.

Since last night, security authorities have imposed a ban on the movement of motorcycles and heavy vehicles on the roads.