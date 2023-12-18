IHEC staff prevent Iraqi Interior Minister from voting

Shafaq News / Employees of the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq prevented Interior Minister Abdulamir Al-Shamri from casting his vote in the general election on Monday.

According to a source speaking to Shafaq News Agency, the minister arrived at the polling center in Al-Rasheed Hotel in central Baghdad this morning to cast his vote. However, electoral commission staff barred him, citing his eligibility to only vote in the special election reserved for security forces.