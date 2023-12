Former PM Adel Abdul-Mahdi and National Wisdom Movement leader Ammar Al-Hakim cast votes in provincial council elections

Former PM Adel Abdul-Mahdi and National Wisdom Movement leader Ammar Al-Hakim cast votes in provincial council elections

2023-12-18 10:15:13 - Source: 964

Former PM Adel Abdul-Mahdi and National Wisdom Movement leader Ammar Al-Hakim cast votes in provincial council elections