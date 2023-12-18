Unknown gunmen attack election candidate's residence in Baghdad

2023-12-18 11:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Unidentified armed individuals opened fire on the residence of a candidate for local elections in Sadr city, east of the capital Baghdad, on Monday morning.

A source from the Iraqi police informed Shafaq News Agency that unidentified gunmen targeted the house of Amer Al-Waeli, a candidate for the Provincial Councils' elections representing the “We built” (Nabni) coalition led by Hadi Al-Amiri, Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, within the municipality area in eastern Baghdad.

The source added that the gunmen fired shots at the candidate's residence, noting that the attack resulted in no significant human casualties but caused damage to the front of the house.

The attackers fled to an unknown location, according to the source.