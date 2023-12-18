surge in Basra Heavy and Intermediate crude prices

2023-12-18 11:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of Basra Heavy and Basra Intermediate crude oil rose on Monday, propelled by the global increase in oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude oil prices surged by 27 cents, reaching $73.38, while Basra Intermediate crude oil prices also increased by 27 cents, reaching $75.93.