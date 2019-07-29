Home › INA › MOB: We have developed plans and strategies to ensure that young people receive their benefits at work

2019/07/29 | 17:25



Baghdad - INA















Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Bassem Abdul Zaman said on Monday that the ministry has drawn up plans and strategies to ensure that young people receive their benefits at work.















Abdul Zaman said during a meeting with a group of elders of Babylon and his father, according to a statement of his media office correspond to the Iraqi News Agency that these plans will ensure that young people get their benefits in work and economic support according to a methodology that includes all the provinces, pointing out that Laws in force and in particular concerning social protection and the employment of job seekers, noting that all provinces will receive benefits from the services provided by the ministry.



















