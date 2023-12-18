Two electoral centers targeted with improvised explosive devices in Najaf

2023-12-18 11:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / An official from the Najaf Electoral Commission reported on Monday the targeting of two election centers with improvised explosive devices.

Yaser Ammar, the Director of the Independent High Electoral Commission office in Najaf governorate, stated to Shafaq News Agency, "Two locally made explosive devices targeted the perimeters of two election centers in Al-Kufa district, with no reported injuries or material damage."