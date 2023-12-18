State of Law Coalition proposes dismissal of ineffective newly elected governors

2023-12-18 12:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The State of Law Coalition suggested the dismissal of any newly elected governor resulting from the ongoing local elections if they fail to provide required services within a period of three months.

Abbas Al-Bayati, a leader in the State of Law Coalition, informed Shafaq News Agency, "Previous experiences with provincial councils were not very encouraging, but we hope the new councils will send clear messages that they can improve the service reality. There must be oversight over the councils by the Iraqi people and the media."

He emphasized the necessity for "real oversight over governors and their performance," insisting on "preventing governors from exercising power without genuine oversight."

Al-Bayati pointed out that "the central and southern provinces have not yet witnessed the required renaissance," clarifying that "they possess oil resources and money, but the services provided do not meet the required standards."

"The selection of new governors should be based not on party quotas or the distribution of provinces but on qualifications and specifications." He added, "There should also be a fundamental condition for the selection of the new governor, which is their dismissal by the provincial council if they fail to deliver their services within three months."