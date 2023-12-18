Decline in gold Prices in Baghdad, Erbil

2023-12-18 13:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, experienced a decline in local markets in the capital city of Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 437,000 dinars, while the buying price was 433,000 dinars, a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency reported.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 407,000 dinars, with a buying price of 403,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 445,000 and 455,000 dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 415,000 and 425,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold was 505,000 dinars, while 22-carat gold was sold at 465,000 dinars per mithqal. Additionally, 21-carat gold was sold at 445,000 dinars per mithqal, and 18-carat gold was sold at 385,000 dinars.