World: IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Monthly Regional Report - May 2019

2019/07/29 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Organization for Migration
Country: Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, World, Yemen
35 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) and 11 mobile FMPs are currently operational in seven countries. In May 2019, one additional FMP was installed in Sarh, in southern Chad, where enumerators monitor the flows of travellers between Chad and the Central African Republic and Nigeria. The Zouarke FMP in northern Chad remains closed because of insecurity and lack of access in the region.
