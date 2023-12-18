Arrest of 7 individuals for alleged voter bribery near polling centers in Diyala

2023-12-18 14:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported on Monday the arrest of seven individuals involved in promoting certain candidates in exchange for financial sums during the general voting day.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "intelligence agencies apprehended promoters affiliated with electoral lists (both Sunni and Shia), distributing money to voters and disseminating electoral posters near polling centers in the outskirts of Baqubah, Saadiya, and Jalawla."

The source confirmed that "the promoters were handed over to the relevant security authorities for necessary measures, while security forces and intelligence agencies have intensified their efforts to prevent unlawful promotion, bribery, or other electoral violations."