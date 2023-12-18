Abdullah: If Kurds secure half of Kirkuk's votes, they can nominate a governor

2023-12-18 15:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, described the participation of Kirkuk residents in the provincial council elections on Monday as "crucial," stating that "the governorate's residents can alter its situation through their votes."

Abdullah, following casting his ballot in Kirkuk, emphasized the importance of the governorate's residents coming out to the polls, saying, "It is very important for Kirkuk residents to come to the polling stations today and protect the city's identity with their votes," adding, "Their votes are no less valuable than the bullets we fired at ISIS."

He further mentioned that "a single seat may not make a significant difference in Iraq's parliamentary elections, but it will have a substantial impact on the provincial council elections."

Abdullah highlighted that "Kirkuk's residents have faced numerous challenges in the past, and it is time for the governorate's residents to change the imposed situation on the city through their votes."