PMF boosts fortify soil embankment between Iraq and Iran

2019/07/29 | 18:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Executive Assistant to the Deputy Chairman of popular mobılızatıon body Nima al-Kufi, on Monday confırmed the continuation of the engineering effort of Hashed fortifying the soilembankmentbetween Iraq and Iran, noting that these efforts come at the request from Oil Ministry to protect the oil industry.
The next season, as last year, is expected to be a humid rainy season, so the engineering efforts are coming to protect our oil production, our oil industry and the power lines, al- Kufi said ın a statement.
