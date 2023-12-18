Labor Minister acknowledges political entities' right to boycott local elections

2023-12-18 15:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Ahmed Al-Asadi, stated on Monday that the ongoing boycott of local elections by political entities is a "constitutional right," yet he hopes for "extensive participation."

Al-Asadi told Shafaq News Agency, "We participated today by casting our votes in the provincial council elections," explaining that "in the early hours, there was not substantial turnout, but we are now witnessing enthusiasm at polling centers in most Iraqi governorates, and we encourage citizens to participate more extensively."

Al-Asadi, a leader within the Coordination Framework, further added, "The boycott of elections by some political entities is a constitutional and legal right, and we all hope for everyone's participation. We still rely on broader participation from Iraqis in the elections."

The voting process for the provincial council elections in Iraq began on Monday morning, with polling stations opening their doors to allow Iraqis to cast their votes.

It is noteworthy that the Sadrist Movement withdrew from the political process on August 29th, after its leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, decided to withdraw his Sadrist bloc members from Parliament and retire from political work following a series of events that began with protests by his supporters and culminated in clashes within the Green Zone in Baghdad with armed factions affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).