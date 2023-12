2023-12-18 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court issued a decision on Thursday to block pornographic websites in all Iraqi governorates. The court said in a statement that it ordered to block pornographic websites based on a request submitted by lawmaker Basem Khazal Khashan, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported. The statement explained that the court […]

The post Iraq bans porn websites appeared first on Iraqi News.