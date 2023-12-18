Clash between security forces and election boycotters in Wasit
2023-12-18 16:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / On Monday, Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported a clash between security forces and "election boycotters" in Wasit governorate.
The clash occurred in Al-Jihad neighborhood in Al-Kut, the governorate's capital, leading to the blockage of a main road with burning tires.
Furthermore, earlier today, Monday, in Najaf governorate, election centers were attacked by unknown armed individuals.