Arrests made across Iraq in election-related incidents: Impersonation, disputes, and unauthorized campaigning"

2023-12-18 16:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security source in Kirkuk reported on Monday the arrest of three individuals, one of whom was a terrorist impersonating an elections monitor. Additionally, two individuals promoting election candidates were detained after a dispute with security forces in Diyala. In Baghdad, police arrested 20 individuals engaged in campaigning for candidates near polling stations.

The source in Kirkuk told Shafaq News Agency that "security forces arrested an individual wanted for terrorism charges who had been impersonating an elections monitor affiliated with a local organization near a polling center in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk, carrying an elections monitor identification card."

The source further explained, "Accurate intelligence led to the arrest of the wanted person, who was then handed over to the competent authorities for necessary measures."

In Diyala, security forces arrested two individuals associated with an electoral list due to a scuffle with security agencies on the outskirts of Jalawla, 70 kilometers northeast of Baqubah, according to a source in the Diyala police.

The source explained to Shafaq News, "The two individuals were illegally promoting an electoral alliance, and after they resisted removal, they engaged in a confrontation with the stationed army forces near the polling center, resulting in their arrest."