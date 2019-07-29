Home › INA › Culture and Information Committee announces adoption of project to develop the banks of the Tigris in Baghdad

Culture and Information Committee announces adoption of project to develop the banks of the Tigris in Baghdad

2019/07/29 | 18:35



Baghdad - INA







The Committee on Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities in the House of Representatives, on Monday, adopted a project to develop and rehabilitate the banks of the Tigris River in the capital Baghdad to promote the reality of tourism and entertainment.







The committee revealed the formation of a specialized team of experts supervising special committees from the concerned authorities to submit two first quick studies to implement the short-term and long-term plan, including the submission of proposals and recommendations concerning the amendment and enactment of laws and future plans. That the Committee will open the Presidency of the Council of Ministers to issue a decree to form a specialized committee to develop the banks of the Tigris River.



















