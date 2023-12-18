Iraqi election monitor: 25.38% vote in the elections until midday

2023-12-18 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The "Alliance of National Networks and Organizations to Monitor Provincial and District Council Elections" in Iraq reported 541 incidents during the general voting process in local elections until midday.

The Alliance's observers submitted 706 reports on incidents.

The report included:

- Voter participation rate in general voting is 25.38%. (101,783 out of 401,033 registered voters participated in the elections)

- Reports from many observers were not received due to restrictions on bringing phones into electoral centers.

- Incidents of electoral propaganda: 115.

- Presence of unauthorized persons inside voting stations: 21.

- Irregular entry of voters into voting stations: 20.

- Delegates or agents expelled from polling rooms: 16.

- Observers expelled or prevented from entry: 13.

- Verification devices stopped in 31 cases.

- Absence of electoral station members in 18 cases.

- Voting process halted in 26 cases.

Despite these reports, all official statements confirmed that the Iraqi elections proceed smoothly, with no significant security breaches.

"To date, we have not recorded any observations or security breaches in all Iraqi provinces," Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari said at a press conference on Monday.

The head of the Supreme Security Committee for Election Security, Lieutenant General Qais al-Mohammadawi, echoed al-Shammari's remarks and assured that there had been no major security incidents.