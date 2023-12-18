Two candidates arrested in Diyala for electoral violations
2023-12-18 17:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces has reportedly apprehended two candidates in Diyala province for violating electoral regulations, a security source revealed on Monday.
The source told Shafaq News that the first arrest was made near a polling station in the town of Jalawla.
"The candidate, who is affiliated with the Our Diyala alliance, was accused of distributing cash bribes to voters," the source said, "he was released after a few hours later."
"The second arrest was made near a polling station in the outskirts of Baquba," the source added. "The candidate, who is affiliated with the Asas alliance, was accused of making unauthorized campaign statements and interfering with the electoral process."