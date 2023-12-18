Two candidates arrested in Diyala for electoral violations

2023-12-18 17:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces has reportedly apprehended two candidates in Diyala province for violating electoral regulations, a security source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News that the first arrest was made near a polling station in the town of Jalawla.

"The candidate, who is affiliated with the Our Diyala alliance, was accused of distributing cash bribes to voters," the source said, "he was released after a few hours later."