2023-12-18 18:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Finance revealed on Monday that the revenues in the federal budget for 10 months exceeded 106 trillion dinars (approximately $81 billion). The data issued by the Finance Ministry showed that oil is still the main source for Iraq’s general budget, as it represented 95 percent, Shafaq News reported. […]

The post Iraq’s financial revenues exceeded $81 billion in 10 months appeared first on Iraqi News.