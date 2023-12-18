Iraq News Now

Iraq thinks of increasing oil supplies to China to fund additional projects

2023-12-18 20:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A senior Iraqi official revealed that Iraq is thinking of expanding its crude oil supply to China by 50 percent as part of their historic oil-for-project arrangement to encourage Chinese businesses to embark on more projects in the country. Iraq signed a 20-year deal in 2019 to provide Chinese companies with 100,000 […]

