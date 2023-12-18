Azerbaijani President ratifies MoUs with Iraq on political consultation, tourism

2023-12-18 21:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, signed an order approving the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency and the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities on cooperation in the tourism sector. The step approves the MoU signed between both sides on November 20, 2023, in the Azerbaijani capital, […]

