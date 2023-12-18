Monitoring organizations report 929 incidents in polling stations

2023-12-18 22:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The National Networks and Organizations Alliance for Monitoring Provincial Council Elections issued a preliminary report today, Monday, detailing the proceedings of the general voting process.

The organizations reported a total of 929 incidents observed by the alliance's monitors at polling stations, and included device malfunctions, expulsions of candidates' representatives, agents, and political entities' observers from polling centers.

According to a statement, the alliance stated that 726 reports reached the alliance's operations room by the time of preparing the initial report. These reports covered the participation of 168,062 voters out of the 363,067 registered voters at the monitored stations.

The alliance reported that the total number of incidents observed by the alliance's monitors at stations during the general voting process reached 929 incidents, noting that there were 158 cases of political entities' election propaganda or distribution of candidate number cards inside or within a 100-meter perimeter of the polling center.

"Irregularities in the process of voters entering the polling station according to instructions, totaling 13 cases. Furthermore, there were 20 expulsions of candidates' representatives or agents of political entities from inside the polling rooms, and 22 monitors were either expelled from the polling room or prevented from entry or had their IDs confiscated."

Moreover, the initial report mentioned that instances of voting suspension for a period totaled 24 cases, whereas cases of fingerprint reading failure and voting suspension without a fingerprint (skipping the process) reached 99 incidents.