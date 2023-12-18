Al-Sudani commends success of Provincial Councils' elections

2023-12-18 23:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani congratulated on Monday the accomplishment of the provincial and district councils' elections, considering the most significant achievement to be the conduct of elections in Kirkuk province.

He praised the efforts of the various security forces for their roles and contributions in ensuring the success of the electoral process, as per a statement.

Al-Sudani viewed the provincial council elections as the government's fulfillment of its commitment outlined in its ministerial program, considering it another step towards administrative decentralization, reinforcing civil peace and stability, and fulfilling the delayed will that had stalled since 2013.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant success in holding elections in Kirkuk, which had been stalled since 2005, commending everyone involved and contributed to executing this long-overdue event.

On Monday evening, the Electoral Commission announced the closure of the general polling stations for the provincial and district council elections in the 15 provinces outside the region, amid varying participation rates and a series of electoral and security violations.

The voting process for the irregular Provincial Councils' elections in regions of Iraq commenced on Monday morning, allowing Iraqis to cast their votes.

The special voting process for the local elections, dedicated to security forces, displaced individuals, and prison inmates, took place on Saturday, the 16th of December this year.

These elections cover 15 out of 18 provinces, with three provinces in the Kurdistan Region excluded from these elections designed for the irregular provinces in the region.