Britain tells Iran: release ship to 'come out of the dark'

2019/07/29 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Britain

told Iran on Monday that if it wants to “come out of the dark” it must follow

international rules and release a British-flagged oil tanker seized by its

forces in the Gulf.Iranian

commandos seized the Stena Impero near the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most

important waterway for oil shipments, on July 19. That was two weeks after

British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar accused of

violating sanctions on Syria.“If

the Iranians want to come of the dark and be accepted as a responsible member

of the intentional community, they need to adhere to rules-based system of the

international community,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News.“You

cannot go about detaining unlawfully foreign vessels.”Tehran

is angered by renewed sanctions imposed by the United States and what it sees

as the failure of Britain and European powers to protect it from the fallout of

Washington’s withdrawal from a nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.Under

the 2015 deal, international sanctions on Iran were relaxed in exchange for

Tehran curbing its nuclear program.Britain

last week started sending a warship to accompany all British-flagged vessels

through the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policy announced on Thursday after

the government previously said it did not have resources to do so.The

Defense Ministry said on Sunday that a second warship, the HMS Duncan, had

arrived in the Gulf to support the passage of British-flagged ships through the

strait, joining the HMS Montrose.Raab

made his comments on Monday as Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)

published footage purportedly showing the IRGC warning off a British warship

during the seizure of the Stena Impero.The

video, published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, contains footage of

the capture of the tanker, showing Guards abseiling onto the deck from a

helicopter, with the audio recording superimposed.





#Iran shares video with overlaid audio of interaction between HMS Montrose & #IRGC when capturing Stena Impero #tanker, but they can’t seem to keep track of their #terrorism and mixed up the video/audio of different events!#BaghdadPost #IranWar #TerrorismOfIran pic.twitter.com/j9gGTNv2jD

— The Baghdad Post (@BaghdadPostPlus) July 29, 2019



Press

TV, Iran’s state-run English language news channel, identified the British

warship mentioned in the exchange as the Montrose.“You

are required not to interfere in these issues,” the Guards’ navy representative

says.“This

is British warship foxtrot two three six. I am in the vicinity of an

internationally recognized strait with a merchant vessel in my vicinity

conducting transit passage,” a voice with a British accent replies.“Don’t

put your life in danger,” the Guards navy representative says.NOT

‘SOME KIND OF BARTER’In

another interview on Monday, with BBC radio, Raab said that the two seizures of

ships were not equivalent.“Grace

1 was intercepted because it was in breach of sanctions and heading with oil

for Syria and that was the intelligence,” he said, referring to the Iranian

ship seized by Britain.“We

were absolutely lawfully entitled to detain it in the way we did. The Stena

Impero was unlawfully detained. This is not about some kind of barter. This is

about the international law and the rules of the international legal system

being upheld and that is what we will insist on.”Iran

has said it did not capture the Stena Impero in retaliation for the Grace 1

seizure.Raab

was asked if he hoped for US support for a British-proposed European naval task

force to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. He said he wanted to see a

European-led approach but it would be important to have the initiative have US

support to make it “viable and effective”.The

Iranian video aired on Monday also contains an exchange between the IRGC and

the same British warship during a stand-off in mid-July involving the British

Heritage oil tanker, according to Tasnim.Aerial

video footage of the warship, recorded by an Iranian drone, is shown during the

second round of exchanges, Tasnim reported.Three

Iranian vessels attempted to block the passage of the British Heritage through

the Strait of Hormuz but withdrew after warnings from a British warship, the

British government said on July 11.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


