Britain tells Iran: release ship to 'come out of the dark'

2019/07/29 | 19:20



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Britaintold Iran on Monday that if it wants to “come out of the dark” it must followinternational rules and release a British-flagged oil tanker seized by itsforces in the Gulf.Iraniancommandos seized the Stena Impero near the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s mostimportant waterway for oil shipments, on July 19. That was two weeks afterBritish forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar accused ofviolating sanctions on Syria.“Ifthe Iranians want to come of the dark and be accepted as a responsible memberof the intentional community, they need to adhere to rules-based system of theinternational community,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News.“Youcannot go about detaining unlawfully foreign vessels.”Tehranis angered by renewed sanctions imposed by the United States and what it seesas the failure of Britain and European powers to protect it from the fallout ofWashington’s withdrawal from a nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.Underthe 2015 deal, international sanctions on Iran were relaxed in exchange forTehran curbing its nuclear program.Britainlast week started sending a warship to accompany all British-flagged vesselsthrough the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policy announced on Thursday afterthe government previously said it did not have resources to do so.TheDefense Ministry said on Sunday that a second warship, the HMS Duncan, hadarrived in the Gulf to support the passage of British-flagged ships through thestrait, joining the HMS Montrose.Raabmade his comments on Monday as Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)published footage purportedly showing the IRGC warning off a British warshipduring the seizure of the Stena Impero.Thevideo, published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, contains footage ofthe capture of the tanker, showing Guards abseiling onto the deck from ahelicopter, with the audio recording superimposed.#Iran shares video with overlaid audio of interaction between HMS Montrose & #IRGC when capturing Stena Impero #tanker, but they can’t seem to keep track of their #terrorism and mixed up the video/audio of different events!#BaghdadPost #IranWar #TerrorismOfIran pic.twitter.com/j9gGTNv2jD— The Baghdad Post (@BaghdadPostPlus) July 29, 2019PressTV, Iran’s state-run English language news channel, identified the Britishwarship mentioned in the exchange as the Montrose.“Youare required not to interfere in these issues,” the Guards’ navy representativesays.“Thisis British warship foxtrot two three six. I am in the vicinity of aninternationally recognized strait with a merchant vessel in my vicinityconducting transit passage,” a voice with a British accent replies.“Don’tput your life in danger,” the Guards navy representative says.NOT‘SOME KIND OF BARTER’Inanother interview on Monday, with BBC radio, Raab said that the two seizures ofships were not equivalent.“Grace1 was intercepted because it was in breach of sanctions and heading with oilfor Syria and that was the intelligence,” he said, referring to the Iranianship seized by Britain.“Wewere absolutely lawfully entitled to detain it in the way we did. The StenaImpero was unlawfully detained. This is not about some kind of barter. This isabout the international law and the rules of the international legal systembeing upheld and that is what we will insist on.”Iranhas said it did not capture the Stena Impero in retaliation for the Grace 1seizure.Raabwas asked if he hoped for US support for a British-proposed European naval taskforce to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. He said he wanted to see aEuropean-led approach but it would be important to have the initiative have USsupport to make it “viable and effective”.TheIranian video aired on Monday also contains an exchange between the IRGC andthe same British warship during a stand-off in mid-July involving the BritishHeritage oil tanker, according to Tasnim.Aerialvideo footage of the warship, recorded by an Iranian drone, is shown during thesecond round of exchanges, Tasnim reported.ThreeIranian vessels attempted to block the passage of the British Heritage throughthe Strait of Hormuz but withdrew after warnings from a British warship, theBritish government said on July 11.