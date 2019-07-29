Britain tells Iran: release ship to 'come out of the dark'

2019/07/29 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Britain
told Iran on Monday that if it wants to “come out of the dark” it must follow
international rules and release a British-flagged oil tanker seized by its
forces in the Gulf.Iranian
commandos seized the Stena Impero near the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most
important waterway for oil shipments, on July 19. That was two weeks after
British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar accused of
violating sanctions on Syria.“If
the Iranians want to come of the dark and be accepted as a responsible member
of the intentional community, they need to adhere to rules-based system of the
international community,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News.“You
cannot go about detaining unlawfully foreign vessels.”Tehran
is angered by renewed sanctions imposed by the United States and what it sees
as the failure of Britain and European powers to protect it from the fallout of
Washington’s withdrawal from a nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.Under
the 2015 deal, international sanctions on Iran were relaxed in exchange for
Tehran curbing its nuclear program.Britain
last week started sending a warship to accompany all British-flagged vessels
through the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policy announced on Thursday after
the government previously said it did not have resources to do so.The
Defense Ministry said on Sunday that a second warship, the HMS Duncan, had
arrived in the Gulf to support the passage of British-flagged ships through the
strait, joining the HMS Montrose.Raab
made his comments on Monday as Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)
published footage purportedly showing the IRGC warning off a British warship
during the seizure of the Stena Impero.The
video, published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, contains footage of
the capture of the tanker, showing Guards abseiling onto the deck from a
helicopter, with the audio recording superimposed.
#Iran shares video with overlaid audio of interaction between HMS Montrose & #IRGC when capturing Stena Impero #tanker, but they can’t seem to keep track of their #terrorism and mixed up the video/audio of different events!#BaghdadPost #IranWar #TerrorismOfIran pic.twitter.com/j9gGTNv2jD
— The Baghdad Post (@BaghdadPostPlus) July 29, 2019
Press
TV, Iran’s state-run English language news channel, identified the British
warship mentioned in the exchange as the Montrose.“You
are required not to interfere in these issues,” the Guards’ navy representative
says.“This
is British warship foxtrot two three six. I am in the vicinity of an
internationally recognized strait with a merchant vessel in my vicinity
conducting transit passage,” a voice with a British accent replies.“Don’t
put your life in danger,” the Guards navy representative says.NOT
‘SOME KIND OF BARTER’In
another interview on Monday, with BBC radio, Raab said that the two seizures of
ships were not equivalent.“Grace
1 was intercepted because it was in breach of sanctions and heading with oil
for Syria and that was the intelligence,” he said, referring to the Iranian
ship seized by Britain.“We
were absolutely lawfully entitled to detain it in the way we did. The Stena
Impero was unlawfully detained. This is not about some kind of barter. This is
about the international law and the rules of the international legal system
being upheld and that is what we will insist on.”Iran
has said it did not capture the Stena Impero in retaliation for the Grace 1
seizure.Raab
was asked if he hoped for US support for a British-proposed European naval task
force to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. He said he wanted to see a
European-led approach but it would be important to have the initiative have US
support to make it “viable and effective”.The
Iranian video aired on Monday also contains an exchange between the IRGC and
the same British warship during a stand-off in mid-July involving the British
Heritage oil tanker, according to Tasnim.Aerial
video footage of the warship, recorded by an Iranian drone, is shown during the
second round of exchanges, Tasnim reported.Three
Iranian vessels attempted to block the passage of the British Heritage through
the Strait of Hormuz but withdrew after warnings from a British warship, the
British government said on July 11.
