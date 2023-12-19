US forces in Iraq, Syria attacked at least 100 times since October 17

2023-12-19 02:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A US defense official said on Monday that US forces in Iraq and Syria have already been attacked more than 100 times since October 17. US and Coalition Forces have been assaulted at least 101 times between October 17 and December 18, a US official told Al-Arabiya News. Using close-range ballistic missiles, […]

