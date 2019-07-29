Bitcoin craze hits Iran as US sanctions squeeze weak economy

2019/07/29 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranians
feeling the squeeze from US sanctions targeting Iran’s ailing economy are
increasingly turning to such digital currencies as Bitcoin to make money,
prompting alarm in and out of the country.In
Iran, some government officials worry that the energy-hungry process of
“mining” Bitcoin is abusing Iran’s system of subsidized electricity; in the
United States, some observers have warned that cryptocurrencies could be used
to bypass the Trump administration’s sanctions targeting Iran over its
unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.The
Bitcoin craze has made the front pages of Iranian newspapers and has been
discussed by some of the country’s top ayatollahs, and there have been televised
police raids on hidden computer farms set up to bring in money by “mining” the
currency.Like
other digital currencies, Bitcoin is an alternative to money printed by
sovereign governments around the world. Unlike those bills, however, cryptocurrencies
are not controlled by a central bank. Bitcoin and other digital currencies like
it trade globally in highly speculative markets without any backing from a
physical entity.As
a result, computers around the world “mine” the data, meaning they use highly
complex algorithms to verify transactions. The verified transactions, called
blocks, are then added to a public record, known as the blockchain. Any time
“miners” add a new block to the blockchain, they are rewarded with a payment in
bitcoins.To
work, the expensive specialized computers require a lot of electricity to power
their processors and to keep them cool. In Iran, “miners” have an edge because
electricity is cheap thanks to longtime government subsidies. “Miners” also buy
cheaper Chinese ready-made computers to do the work.But
the constant raids and authorities’ conflicting statements on the issue have
Bitcoin “miners” in Iran incredibly leery of being identified. Those contacted
by The Associated Press refused to speak about their work or to say how much
they earn from their “mining.”But
they acknowledge they do this to make some money at a time when Iran’s
currency, the rial, tumbled from 32,000 rials to $1 at the time of the 2015
nuclear deal, to around 120,000 rials to $1 now.“It
is clear that here has turned into a heaven for ‘miners’,” Mohammad Javad Azari
Jahromi, Iran’s minister for information and communications technology,
recently told AP in an interview. “The business of ‘mining’ is not forbidden in
law, but the government and the Central Bank have ordered the Customs Bureau to
ban the import of (mining machines) until new regulations are introduced.”Ali
Bakhshi, the head of the Iran Electrical Industry Syndicate, said earlier this
month that the country’s Energy Ministry likely would boost costs for Bitcoin
“miners” to 7 cents for each kilowatt of electricity they consume, a massive
increase from the current half-cent but still almost half the cost of
electricity in the United States, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.Still,
there are concerns, especially among Iran’s religious leaders, that people
might try to circumvent paying extra for the electricity as well as using
digital currency to hide or move money illicitly.Tabnak,
a hardline news website associated with a former commander of the country’s
paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), quoted three ayatollahs
describing Bitcoin as either problematic or “haram,” meaning forbidden. Islam
prescribes strict rules about finance.But
Jahromi said clerics became more receptive to the idea after his staff briefed
them that Bitcoin had a value in the real world, which is required under
Islamic finance. Islamic finance also prohibits gambling, the payment of
interest and misleading others.“Some
of our top clerics have issued fatwas that say Bitcoin is money without a
reserve, that it is rejected by Islam, and cybercurrencies are haram,” Jahromi
said. “When we explain to them this is not a currency but an asset, they change
their mind.”Iran
has tried to keep its economic situation in check by controlling foreign
currency rates and cutting down on those moving their money from the rial to
other currencies, including Bitcoin. Last year, the semi-official Mehr news
agency quoted Mohammad Reza Pour-Ebrahimi, the head of the Iranian parliament’s
economic commission, as suggesting that about $2.5 billion left Iran through
digital currency purchases. He did not elaborate and authorities have not
discussed it since.The
US, meanwhile, has been keeping a close watch on Iranians holding bitcoins. In
November, a federal grand jury in Newark, New Jersey, accused two Iranian men
of hacking and holding hostage computer systems of over 200 American entities
to extort them for Bitcoin, including the cities of Newark and Atlanta.“As
Iran becomes increasingly isolated and desperate for access to US dollars, it
is vital that virtual currency exchanges, peer-to-peer exchangers and other
providers of digital currency services harden their networks against these
illicit schemes,” said Sigal Mandelker, the US Treasury’s undersecretary for
terrorism and financial intelligence.Not
so, said Jahromi.“Cybercurrencies
are effective in bypassing sanctions when it comes to small transactions, but
we do not see any special impact in them as far as mega-transactions are
concerned,” he claimed. “We cannot use them to go around international monetary
mechanisms.”
