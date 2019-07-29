عربي | كوردى


Bitcoin craze hits Iran as US sanctions squeeze weak economy

2019/07/29 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranians

feeling the squeeze from US sanctions targeting Iran’s ailing economy are

increasingly turning to such digital currencies as Bitcoin to make money,

prompting alarm in and out of the country.In

Iran, some government officials worry that the energy-hungry process of

“mining” Bitcoin is abusing Iran’s system of subsidized electricity; in the

United States, some observers have warned that cryptocurrencies could be used

to bypass the Trump administration’s sanctions targeting Iran over its

unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.The

Bitcoin craze has made the front pages of Iranian newspapers and has been

discussed by some of the country’s top ayatollahs, and there have been televised

police raids on hidden computer farms set up to bring in money by “mining” the

currency.Like

other digital currencies, Bitcoin is an alternative to money printed by

sovereign governments around the world. Unlike those bills, however, cryptocurrencies

are not controlled by a central bank. Bitcoin and other digital currencies like

it trade globally in highly speculative markets without any backing from a

physical entity.As

a result, computers around the world “mine” the data, meaning they use highly

complex algorithms to verify transactions. The verified transactions, called

blocks, are then added to a public record, known as the blockchain. Any time

“miners” add a new block to the blockchain, they are rewarded with a payment in

bitcoins.To

work, the expensive specialized computers require a lot of electricity to power

their processors and to keep them cool. In Iran, “miners” have an edge because

electricity is cheap thanks to longtime government subsidies. “Miners” also buy

cheaper Chinese ready-made computers to do the work.But

the constant raids and authorities’ conflicting statements on the issue have

Bitcoin “miners” in Iran incredibly leery of being identified. Those contacted

by The Associated Press refused to speak about their work or to say how much

they earn from their “mining.”But

they acknowledge they do this to make some money at a time when Iran’s

currency, the rial, tumbled from 32,000 rials to $1 at the time of the 2015

nuclear deal, to around 120,000 rials to $1 now.“It

is clear that here has turned into a heaven for ‘miners’,” Mohammad Javad Azari

Jahromi, Iran’s minister for information and communications technology,

recently told AP in an interview. “The business of ‘mining’ is not forbidden in

law, but the government and the Central Bank have ordered the Customs Bureau to

ban the import of (mining machines) until new regulations are introduced.”Ali

Bakhshi, the head of the Iran Electrical Industry Syndicate, said earlier this

month that the country’s Energy Ministry likely would boost costs for Bitcoin

“miners” to 7 cents for each kilowatt of electricity they consume, a massive

increase from the current half-cent but still almost half the cost of

electricity in the United States, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.Still,

there are concerns, especially among Iran’s religious leaders, that people

might try to circumvent paying extra for the electricity as well as using

digital currency to hide or move money illicitly.Tabnak,

a hardline news website associated with a former commander of the country’s

paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), quoted three ayatollahs

describing Bitcoin as either problematic or “haram,” meaning forbidden. Islam

prescribes strict rules about finance.But

Jahromi said clerics became more receptive to the idea after his staff briefed

them that Bitcoin had a value in the real world, which is required under

Islamic finance. Islamic finance also prohibits gambling, the payment of

interest and misleading others.“Some

of our top clerics have issued fatwas that say Bitcoin is money without a

reserve, that it is rejected by Islam, and cybercurrencies are haram,” Jahromi

said. “When we explain to them this is not a currency but an asset, they change

their mind.”Iran

has tried to keep its economic situation in check by controlling foreign

currency rates and cutting down on those moving their money from the rial to

other currencies, including Bitcoin. Last year, the semi-official Mehr news

agency quoted Mohammad Reza Pour-Ebrahimi, the head of the Iranian parliament’s

economic commission, as suggesting that about $2.5 billion left Iran through

digital currency purchases. He did not elaborate and authorities have not

discussed it since.The

US, meanwhile, has been keeping a close watch on Iranians holding bitcoins. In

November, a federal grand jury in Newark, New Jersey, accused two Iranian men

of hacking and holding hostage computer systems of over 200 American entities

to extort them for Bitcoin, including the cities of Newark and Atlanta.“As

Iran becomes increasingly isolated and desperate for access to US dollars, it

is vital that virtual currency exchanges, peer-to-peer exchangers and other

providers of digital currency services harden their networks against these

illicit schemes,” said Sigal Mandelker, the US Treasury’s undersecretary for

terrorism and financial intelligence.Not

so, said Jahromi.“Cybercurrencies

are effective in bypassing sanctions when it comes to small transactions, but

we do not see any special impact in them as far as mega-transactions are

concerned,” he claimed. “We cannot use them to go around international monetary

mechanisms.”



