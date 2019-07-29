Iran's foreign policy is to confront 'American hegemony': VP Jahangiri

2019/07/29 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s
foreign policy is to confront American hegemony and protect multilateralism,
Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Monday, adding that its
reduction of commitments under a nuclear deal could be reversed if other
parties upheld their side of the agreement.Iran
and the United States came to the brink of war last month after Iran shot down
a US drone, nearly prompting a retaliatory attack, which US President Donald
Trump called off at the last minute.“The
foreign policy of Iran is to protect multilateralism and confront American
hegemony,” Jahangiri said, according to the IRIB news agency.Iran’s
relations with Washington have taken a sharp turn for the worse since Trump
withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major
powers, and reimposed sanctions on Iran.Jahangiri
said Iran’s reduction of commitments under the deal could be reversed if the
remaining signatories to the agreement uphold their commitments.Iran
said in May it would decrease its commitments under the pact, under which most
international sanctions on Tehran were lifted in exchange for Iran curbing its
nuclear work.Iran
believes the remaining signatories could do more to counter the fallout from
the US withdrawal.
