Iran's foreign policy is to confront 'American hegemony': VP Jahangiri

2019/07/29 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s

foreign policy is to confront American hegemony and protect multilateralism,

Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Monday, adding that its

reduction of commitments under a nuclear deal could be reversed if other

parties upheld their side of the agreement.Iran

and the United States came to the brink of war last month after Iran shot down

a US drone, nearly prompting a retaliatory attack, which US President Donald

Trump called off at the last minute.“The

foreign policy of Iran is to protect multilateralism and confront American

hegemony,” Jahangiri said, according to the IRIB news agency.Iran’s

relations with Washington have taken a sharp turn for the worse since Trump

withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major

powers, and reimposed sanctions on Iran.Jahangiri

said Iran’s reduction of commitments under the deal could be reversed if the

remaining signatories to the agreement uphold their commitments.Iran

said in May it would decrease its commitments under the pact, under which most

international sanctions on Tehran were lifted in exchange for Iran curbing its

nuclear work.Iran

believes the remaining signatories could do more to counter the fallout from

the US withdrawal.



