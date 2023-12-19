Iraqi foreign minister meets Turkish counterpart for water, security talks

2023-12-19 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in Ankara on Tuesday for a two-day visit to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The visit, which comes at a time of renewed tensions between the two countries, is seen as an opportunity to improve relations and cooperate on a range of issues, including security, trade, and energy.

In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Hussein and Cavusoglu would discuss "ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations between Baghdad and Ankara, and the prospects for cooperation between the two countries, especially the strengthening of security and intelligence cooperation in order to face common challenges in a way that secures the common interests of the two neighboring countries."

The statement said that Iraq was "on the verge of entering into constructive talks that could mark a new turning point in relations between the two countries."