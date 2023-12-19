IHEC to announce preliminary election results tonight

2023-12-19 14:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed that the preliminary results of the provincial and district elections will be announced this evening.

IHEC spokesperson Jumana Al-Ghalai told Shafaq News Agency that the E-results regarding the votes obtained by coalitions, parties, and individual candidates will be disclosed today.

Al-Ghalai pointed out that some electoral stations are still undergoing auditing; however, they will be opened to the scrutiny of parties, local and international observers, and the United Nations for manual counting and sorting following legal provisions, culminating in the final and complete results.

After polls were closed on Monday at 06:00 pm, the Electoral Commission reported 6,599,668 voters in both general and private votes, with a voting percentage of 41%.