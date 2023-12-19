Widespread Kurdish participation in provincial elections across three provinces

2023-12-19 15:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ According to officials, the Kurdish component in Iraq participated extensively in the provincial and district elections, mainly in Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin.

In Kirkuk, Jamal Muhammad, a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and former MP, reported 75% Kurdish participation, ensuring the PUK five seats in the provincial council with a potential for a sixth seat.

Luqman Abdul Latif Kakai of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Kirkuk announced over 50,000 votes for his party, securing a minimum of two seats with a chance for a third.

Despite success, Kakayi noted recorded violations and complaints, forwarded to the Election Commission.

In Tuz Khurmatu of Saladin, the PUK obtained 9,223 votes, excluding special votes (held on Saturday for security forces and prison inmates), securing a council seat.

The Kurdish voter turnout, affected by displacement since 2017, surpassed 50%, as per Hassan Muhammad, the deputy official of the PUK in Saladin.