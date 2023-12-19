Iraqi officer killed, another injured in a helicopter crash in Tuz Khurmatu

2023-12-19 15:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNerws.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Defense said that an Iraqi officer was killed and another was injured in a helicopter accident in the city of Tuz Khurmatu in northern Iraq. The Defense Ministry elaborated that the helicopter was on a mission related to the security plan of the provincial council elections before a […]

