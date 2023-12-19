Oil Production at Tawke Field Continues to Climb

2023-12-19 17:45:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that gross production from its operated Tawke license in the Kurdistan region of Iraq continues to climb, with the December to date average approaching 90,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). That lifts the projected fourth quarter 2023 figure to 65,000 bopd, up from 26,000 […]

