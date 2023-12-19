Iraq News Now

China's Huawei to train Iraq's CMC on Cybersecurity

2023-12-19 17:45:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The President of Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC), Dr. Ali Al-Mouyad, has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Chinese company Huawei in the field of cybersecurity and capacity building. According to a statement from CMC, the agreement aims to foster collaboration, mutual innovation, knowledge exchange, and training development in cybersecurity for […]

