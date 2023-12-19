Iraqi Integrity Commission thwarts tampering case in Basrah Gas Company

2023-12-19 18:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Investigation Department in the Iraqi Integrity Commission thwarted a tampering case within the Basrah Gas Company.

Basrah Gas Company is an Iraqi joint venture established between the Iraqi Government, Shell, and Mitsubishi to fulfill Iraq's energy independence strategy and further invest in its natural gas resources.

The project, valued at $900 million, involved the establishment of a plant (BNGL) in which the department revealed that officials were attempting to issue orders to change the project's total cost, seeking a percentage adjustment twice the approved amount.

Additionally, the investigative team uncovered a case of financial waste in the Company, where materials exceeding 15 billion Iraqi dinars were abandoned at the sixth station of the West Qurna field. These materials, comprising 15,778 items, had been left in the open since 2015 without proper storage, resulting in their deterioration.