President Barzani visits Kuwaiti consulate in Erbil to offer condolences on the death of Emir
2023-12-19 18:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani visited the Kuwaiti Consulate in Erbil on Tuesday to offer condolences on the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
In a statement to the Shafaq News Agency, the Kurdistan Regional Presidency said that Barzani expressed his condolences to the leadership and people of Kuwait. He also wrote a message of condolence in the consulate's condolence book.
Kuwaiti Consul General Osman Al-Daoud expressed his appreciation for Barzani's solidarity with Kuwait during this difficult time.