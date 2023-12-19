President Barzani visits Kuwaiti consulate in Erbil to offer condolences on the death of Emir

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani visited the Kuwaiti Consulate in Erbil on Tuesday to offer condolences on the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In a statement to the Shafaq News Agency, the Kurdistan Regional Presidency said that Barzani expressed his condolences to the leadership and people of Kuwait. He also wrote a message of condolence in the consulate's condolence book.