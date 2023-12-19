Iraq News Now

38 arrest warrants, summonses issued against Iraqi officials in November

2023-12-19 18:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s Commission of Integrity (COI) announced on Tuesday that 38 arrest warrants and summonses have been issued against senior Iraqi officials during November. The COI’s investigation department mentioned in a statement that the orders given by the Iraqi judiciary were in relation to cases the COI was looking into in Baghdad and […]

