38 arrest warrants, summonses issued against Iraqi officials in November

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s Commission of Integrity (COI) announced on Tuesday that 38 arrest warrants and summonses have been issued against senior Iraqi officials during November. The COI’s investigation department mentioned in a statement that the orders given by the Iraqi judiciary were in relation to cases the COI was looking into in Baghdad and […]

