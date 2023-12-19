IHEC Announces Preliminary Results for Iraq's Provincial Council Elections
Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) revealed the preliminary results of Iraq's provincial council elections held on Monday.
Omar Ahmed, the Commission's Chairman, announced that the released results encompass 94.4% of the total outcomes, emphasizing the successful implementation of the constitutional mandate for governorate council elections.
Key Results:
1. Baghdad Governorate:
- Taqadum Alliance (led by Mohamad Al-Halbousi and Khamis Khanjar): First
- Nai (We Build) Alliance: Second
- State of Law Coalition: Third
2. Wasit Governorate:
- The "Wasit Ajmal" list secured the highest votes with 93,837.
3. Al-Qadisiyah Governorate:
- Nabni coalition: First with 54,488 votes
- State of Law coalition: Second
4. Najaf Governorate
- Nabni Alliance: First with 42,099 votes
5. Al-Anbar Governorate:
- Taqadum Alliance: First with 154,733 votes
6. Kirkuk Governorate:
- "Kirkuk Our Strength and Our Will" coalition: First with 139,373 votes
7. Diyala Governorate:
- National Diyala Alliance: First with 97,185 votes
8. Karbala:
- Ibdaa Karbala coalition: First with 99,166 votes
9. Babel Governorate:
- Nabni Alliance: First with 79,611 votes
10. Basra Governorate:
- Tasmeem coalition: First with 266,999 votes
11. Dhi Qar Governorate:
- Nabni coalition: First with 73,238 votes
12. Maysan Governorate:
- Nabni Alliance: First with 51,101 votes
13. Muthanna Governorate:
- State of Law coalition: First with 46,750 votes
14. Saladin Governorate:
- National Masses Coalition Party: First with 122,305 votes
15. Nineveh Governorate:
- Nineveh, For Its People Coalition: First with 141,749 votes
- Kurdistan Democratic Party: Second with 127,938 votes