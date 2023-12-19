Austria expresses interest in participating in Iraq’s Development Road

2023-12-19 20:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Austrian ambassador to Iraq, Andrea Nasi, expressed on Tuesday the Austrian government’s desire to take part in the Development Road project. Nasi’s remarks took place during a meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, on the day of his appointment as his country’s resident ambassador in Baghdad, according to […]

