West Asian Football Championship kicks off Tuesday in Iraq

2019/07/29 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The
ninth edition of West Asian Football Federation Championship will kick off on
Tuesday in Iraq with the participation of nine football teams, including the
national football team of Kuwait for the first time since the lifting of the
international suspension.Matches
are to be played at two stadiums: Karbala International Stadium in Karbala province,
south of Baghdad, and Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil province, the capital of
Iraq's Kurdistan Region.The
event is scheduled to be held between July 30 and August 14 and will attract
the national football teams of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan,
Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, in addition to host Iraq.Iraq
is hosting the tournament for the first time in its history after the security
situation improved in the country.The
West Asian Football Federation Championship is a competition consisting mainly
of West Asian countries and territories held since 2000. The Iranian team has
the most titles with four wins. In 2010, Kuwait won the tournament in Jordan
after defeating Iran 2-1.
