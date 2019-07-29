عربي | كوردى


West Asian Football Championship kicks off Tuesday in Iraq

2019/07/29 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The

ninth edition of West Asian Football Federation Championship will kick off on

Tuesday in Iraq with the participation of nine football teams, including the

national football team of Kuwait for the first time since the lifting of the

international suspension.Matches

are to be played at two stadiums: Karbala International Stadium in Karbala province,

south of Baghdad, and Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil province, the capital of

Iraq's Kurdistan Region.The

event is scheduled to be held between July 30 and August 14 and will attract

the national football teams of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan,

Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, in addition to host Iraq.Iraq

is hosting the tournament for the first time in its history after the security

situation improved in the country.The

West Asian Football Federation Championship is a competition consisting mainly

of West Asian countries and territories held since 2000. The Iranian team has

the most titles with four wins. In 2010, Kuwait won the tournament in Jordan

after defeating Iran 2-1.



