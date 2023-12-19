Iranian ambassador congratulates Iraqis on Provincial Council elections ompletion

2023-12-19 21:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iranian ambassador in Baghdad extended congratulations to the Iraqis on the conclusion of the Provincial Council elections, wishing success to the winners and urging them to compete in serving the Iraqi people.

Mohammed Ali Sadegh, in a tweet posted on X platform, expressed felicitations to Iraq for completing the Provincial Council elections, labeling them as one of the aspects of democracy in the country.

He further stated, "We wish success to those who gained the public's trust and encourage them to compete in providing services to the honorable people."

The preliminary results of the Provincial Council elections declared by the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq this Tuesday evening indicated the victory of the Taqaddum Party, led by the ousted Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, securing the highest votes in the capital, Baghdad.

Simultaneously, the Nabni (We Built) alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri and the "State of Law" coalition led by Nouri al-Maliki emerged as prominent results.