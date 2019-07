Iraqi militia threatens Bahrain's king after execution of terrorists

2019/07/29 | 20:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- An armed Iraqi Shiite militia has threatened King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Issa Al-Khalifa inthe wake of the execution of opposition Shiite terrorists Ahmed Malali and AliAl-Arab.Secretary-Generalof the Master of Martyrs Brigades in Iraq, Abu Alaa Al-Walai, said in astatement that “the hands of the Mujahideen reached those who were stronger andmore steadfast than the Bahrain regime.”Walaisaid in the statement, which was posted on the group’s official website: “Weknow which hands steer you and who encourages you: it is the force of pride andarrogance.”Bahrainexecuted three terrorists by firing squad on Saturday morning, the state newsagency reported.Bahrain’spublic prosecutor said that two of the executed men were convicted of “joininga terrorist group, committing murders, and possessing explosives and firearmsto carry out terror acts.”