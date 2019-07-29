Iraqi militia threatens Bahrain's king after execution of terrorists

2019/07/29 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An armed Iraqi Shiite militia has threatened King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Issa Al-Khalifa in
the wake of the execution of opposition Shiite terrorists Ahmed Malali and Ali
Al-Arab.Secretary-General
of the Master of Martyrs Brigades in Iraq, Abu Alaa Al-Walai, said in a
statement that “the hands of the Mujahideen reached those who were stronger and
more steadfast than the Bahrain regime.”Walai
said in the statement, which was posted on the group’s official website: “We
know which hands steer you and who encourages you: it is the force of pride and
arrogance.”Bahrain
executed three terrorists by firing squad on Saturday morning, the state news
agency reported.Bahrain’s
public prosecutor said that two of the executed men were convicted of “joining
a terrorist group, committing murders, and possessing explosives and firearms
to carry out terror acts.”
