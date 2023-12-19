Al-Sudani and Macron discuss Gaza ceasefire and cooperation

2023-12-19 23:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudanj and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Tuesday to work towards achieving a ceasefire and halting the gunfire in Gaza.

This agreement was reached during a phone call where Macron congratulated Al-Sudani on the success of the Iraqi government in organizing the Council of Governorates elections, marking the latest electoral process since 2013.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the government has fulfilled its commitments outlined in its ministerial agenda to hold local elections, considering it a national and constitutional entitlement, and emphasized that the Governorate Councils represent a significant step in enhancing the democratic approach adopted in Iraq.

For his part, Macron expressed his country's desire to be a fundamental partner for Iraq, developing relations in security, energy sectors, and contributing to the development project. Furthermore, during the call, the Prime Minister addressed the humanitarian crimes being committed in Gaza, describing the international community's response to the Palestinian genocide as timid.

Both sides agreed on the necessity to work towards achieving a ceasefire, stopping the gunfire, continuously delivering aid to civilians enduring dire conditions, and ensuring full rights for the Palestinian people.