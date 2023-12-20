Iraq, Turkey to discuss security coordination

2023-12-20 01:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, will hold a meeting in Turkey with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, to discuss security coordination. The spokesperson for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement on Tuesday that Hussein, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in the Turkish capital, Ankara, […]

