Basrra crude prices surge on Wednesday
2023-12-20 10:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ The prices of Basra Heavy and Intermediate crude oils increased alongside the global rise in oil prices.
Basra Heavy crude oil prices rose by 47 cents, reaching $74.01, while Basra Intermediate crude oil prices went up by 42 cents, reaching $76.56.
The global oil prices surged by over one percent in the previous session due to concerns over disruptions in global trade and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.