Artillery Shell Hits Village in Kurdistan’s Duhok, Causing Material Damage

2023-12-20 12:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an unknown source artillery shell targeted a village within Al-Amadiyah District of Duhok Governorate in the Kurdistan Region,

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that a shell fell on a house in Koharzi village, resulting in only material damage.

It is noteworthy that Duhok is a permanent target for Turkish forces that said they attack PKK fighters in the region.

