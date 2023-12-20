Artillery Shell Hits Village in Kurdistan’s Duhok, Causing Material Damage
2023-12-20 12:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an unknown source artillery shell targeted a village within Al-Amadiyah District of Duhok Governorate in the Kurdistan Region,
Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that a shell fell on a house in Koharzi village, resulting in only material damage.
It is noteworthy that Duhok is a permanent target for Turkish forces that said they attack PKK fighters in the region.