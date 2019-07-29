عربي | كوردى


Iraq spending spree questioned

Iraq spending spree questioned
2019/07/29 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq

has been warned that its fiscal position is expected to deteriorate without

policy changes as it continues to face “daunting” challenges.The

IMF has said the country’s 2019 budget will reverse recent progress in reducing

vulnerabilities, with current spending expected to increase by 27%

year-on-year.The

fund is encouraging authorities to seize opportunities presented by an improved

security situation and higher oil prices in order to implement reforms aimed at

ensuring stability.In

an Article 4 report taking stock of Iraq’s economic performance, the

Washington-based organization said the country has benefited from an improved

security situation and a recovery in oil prices.Large

fiscal and current account surpluses in 2018 – at about 8% and 6% of GDP,

respectively – allowed the government to reduce domestic debt and accumulate

fiscal buffers, with gross international reserves reaching $65 billion by the

end of the year.However,

post-war reconstruction and economic recovery have been slow, the IMF said, and

non-oil GDP rose by only 0.8% year-on-year in 2018. Overall GDP contracted by

about 0.6% as oil production was cut to comply with an agreement by the OPEC+

countries.The

2019 budget implies a sizable “fiscal loosening” that will reverse the recent

reduction in vulnerabilities, the IMF said, with current spending set to

increase by 27% largely due to higher public sector wages, and revenues

dampened by the abolition of non-oil taxes.As

a result, the budget is projected to shift to a deficit of 4% of GDP in 2019,

and reserves are projected to decline, falling below adequate levels.In

its assessment, the IMF said that while it was encouraged by how Iraq’s economy

had strengthened, the country continued to face “daunting challenges”.Its

report stated: “Social conditions remain harsh, post-war reconstruction

progress is slow, development needs are large, and institutional weaknesses are

significant. “Volatile

oil prices and a difficult regional and geopolitical environment pose

additional difficulties.”IMF

economists are recommending that Iraq’s economic policymakers strengthen fiscal

buffers with broader reforms to manage oil revenue more effectively and

encourage growth.Efforts

to contain primary spending and boost non-oil revenues are essential for

maintaining fiscal and debt sustainability, they argue, and recommend that

spending measures should give priority to containing the growth in wage bill

and lowering electricity subsidies.They

also stressed the need to strengthen public financial management to ensure

public spending is appropriately monitored and to reduce corruption.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW