Iraq spending spree questioned

2019/07/29 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq
has been warned that its fiscal position is expected to deteriorate without
policy changes as it continues to face “daunting” challenges.The
IMF has said the country’s 2019 budget will reverse recent progress in reducing
vulnerabilities, with current spending expected to increase by 27%
year-on-year.The
fund is encouraging authorities to seize opportunities presented by an improved
security situation and higher oil prices in order to implement reforms aimed at
ensuring stability.In
an Article 4 report taking stock of Iraq’s economic performance, the
Washington-based organization said the country has benefited from an improved
security situation and a recovery in oil prices.Large
fiscal and current account surpluses in 2018 – at about 8% and 6% of GDP,
respectively – allowed the government to reduce domestic debt and accumulate
fiscal buffers, with gross international reserves reaching $65 billion by the
end of the year.However,
post-war reconstruction and economic recovery have been slow, the IMF said, and
non-oil GDP rose by only 0.8% year-on-year in 2018. Overall GDP contracted by
about 0.6% as oil production was cut to comply with an agreement by the OPEC+
countries.The
2019 budget implies a sizable “fiscal loosening” that will reverse the recent
reduction in vulnerabilities, the IMF said, with current spending set to
increase by 27% largely due to higher public sector wages, and revenues
dampened by the abolition of non-oil taxes.As
a result, the budget is projected to shift to a deficit of 4% of GDP in 2019,
and reserves are projected to decline, falling below adequate levels.In
its assessment, the IMF said that while it was encouraged by how Iraq’s economy
had strengthened, the country continued to face “daunting challenges”.Its
report stated: “Social conditions remain harsh, post-war reconstruction
progress is slow, development needs are large, and institutional weaknesses are
significant. “Volatile
oil prices and a difficult regional and geopolitical environment pose
additional difficulties.”IMF
economists are recommending that Iraq’s economic policymakers strengthen fiscal
buffers with broader reforms to manage oil revenue more effectively and
encourage growth.Efforts
to contain primary spending and boost non-oil revenues are essential for
maintaining fiscal and debt sustainability, they argue, and recommend that
spending measures should give priority to containing the growth in wage bill
and lowering electricity subsidies.They
also stressed the need to strengthen public financial management to ensure
public spending is appropriately monitored and to reduce corruption.
has been warned that its fiscal position is expected to deteriorate without
policy changes as it continues to face “daunting” challenges.The
IMF has said the country’s 2019 budget will reverse recent progress in reducing
vulnerabilities, with current spending expected to increase by 27%
year-on-year.The
fund is encouraging authorities to seize opportunities presented by an improved
security situation and higher oil prices in order to implement reforms aimed at
ensuring stability.In
an Article 4 report taking stock of Iraq’s economic performance, the
Washington-based organization said the country has benefited from an improved
security situation and a recovery in oil prices.Large
fiscal and current account surpluses in 2018 – at about 8% and 6% of GDP,
respectively – allowed the government to reduce domestic debt and accumulate
fiscal buffers, with gross international reserves reaching $65 billion by the
end of the year.However,
post-war reconstruction and economic recovery have been slow, the IMF said, and
non-oil GDP rose by only 0.8% year-on-year in 2018. Overall GDP contracted by
about 0.6% as oil production was cut to comply with an agreement by the OPEC+
countries.The
2019 budget implies a sizable “fiscal loosening” that will reverse the recent
reduction in vulnerabilities, the IMF said, with current spending set to
increase by 27% largely due to higher public sector wages, and revenues
dampened by the abolition of non-oil taxes.As
a result, the budget is projected to shift to a deficit of 4% of GDP in 2019,
and reserves are projected to decline, falling below adequate levels.In
its assessment, the IMF said that while it was encouraged by how Iraq’s economy
had strengthened, the country continued to face “daunting challenges”.Its
report stated: “Social conditions remain harsh, post-war reconstruction
progress is slow, development needs are large, and institutional weaknesses are
significant. “Volatile
oil prices and a difficult regional and geopolitical environment pose
additional difficulties.”IMF
economists are recommending that Iraq’s economic policymakers strengthen fiscal
buffers with broader reforms to manage oil revenue more effectively and
encourage growth.Efforts
to contain primary spending and boost non-oil revenues are essential for
maintaining fiscal and debt sustainability, they argue, and recommend that
spending measures should give priority to containing the growth in wage bill
and lowering electricity subsidies.They
also stressed the need to strengthen public financial management to ensure
public spending is appropriately monitored and to reduce corruption.