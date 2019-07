Iraq spending spree questioned

2019/07/29 | 21:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraqhas been warned that its fiscal position is expected to deteriorate withoutpolicy changes as it continues to face “daunting” challenges.TheIMF has said the country’s 2019 budget will reverse recent progress in reducingvulnerabilities, with current spending expected to increase by 27%year-on-year.Thefund is encouraging authorities to seize opportunities presented by an improvedsecurity situation and higher oil prices in order to implement reforms aimed atensuring stability.Inan Article 4 report taking stock of Iraq’s economic performance, theWashington-based organization said the country has benefited from an improvedsecurity situation and a recovery in oil prices.Largefiscal and current account surpluses in 2018 – at about 8% and 6% of GDP,respectively – allowed the government to reduce domestic debt and accumulatefiscal buffers, with gross international reserves reaching $65 billion by theend of the year.However,post-war reconstruction and economic recovery have been slow, the IMF said, andnon-oil GDP rose by only 0.8% year-on-year in 2018. Overall GDP contracted byabout 0.6% as oil production was cut to comply with an agreement by the OPEC+countries.The2019 budget implies a sizable “fiscal loosening” that will reverse the recentreduction in vulnerabilities, the IMF said, with current spending set toincrease by 27% largely due to higher public sector wages, and revenuesdampened by the abolition of non-oil taxes.Asa result, the budget is projected to shift to a deficit of 4% of GDP in 2019,and reserves are projected to decline, falling below adequate levels.Inits assessment, the IMF said that while it was encouraged by how Iraq’s economyhad strengthened, the country continued to face “daunting challenges”.Itsreport stated: “Social conditions remain harsh, post-war reconstructionprogress is slow, development needs are large, and institutional weaknesses aresignificant. “Volatileoil prices and a difficult regional and geopolitical environment poseadditional difficulties.”IMFeconomists are recommending that Iraq’s economic policymakers strengthen fiscalbuffers with broader reforms to manage oil revenue more effectively andencourage growth.Effortsto contain primary spending and boost non-oil revenues are essential formaintaining fiscal and debt sustainability, they argue, and recommend thatspending measures should give priority to containing the growth in wage billand lowering electricity subsidies.Theyalso stressed the need to strengthen public financial management to ensurepublic spending is appropriately monitored and to reduce corruption.