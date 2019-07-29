Home › INA › Al-Halbousi holds official talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart

Al-Halbousi holds official talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart

2019/07/29 | 22:05



Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammad Al-Halbousi on Monday discussed with Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim ways to enhance joint cooperation between Iraq and Kuwait in various fields.







Al-Halbousi held talks in Kuwait with his Kuwaiti counterpart focused on strengthening parliamentary and economic cooperation and the Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq, as well as discussing the establishment of a free trade zone between the two countries to facilitate the movement of goods and businessmen," prime minister office said a statement.















For his part, Al-Ghanim pointed out that the recent mutual visits between the two countries have contributed in strengthening of relations in a great way to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples and that there is high coordination among parliamentarians in all regional and international conventions, reflected positively on the positions of the two countries and achieved many successes in more than one conference.







Al-Ghanim stressed Kuwait's keenness to develop Iraq and its stability, which in turn represents stability for Kuwait and the region, adding that the Amir of Kuwait directed the executive and legislative authorities to expedite the transfer the funds allocated at the international donor conference to concrete projects on the ground.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammad Al-Halbousi on Monday discussed with Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim ways to enhance joint cooperation between Iraq and Kuwait in various fields.Al-Halbousi held talks in Kuwait with his Kuwaiti counterpart focused on strengthening parliamentary and economic cooperation and the Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq, as well as discussing the establishment of a free trade zone between the two countries to facilitate the movement of goods and businessmen," prime minister office said a statement.For his part, Al-Ghanim pointed out that the recent mutual visits between the two countries have contributed in strengthening of relations in a great way to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples and that there is high coordination among parliamentarians in all regional and international conventions, reflected positively on the positions of the two countries and achieved many successes in more than one conference.Al-Ghanim stressed Kuwait's keenness to develop Iraq and its stability, which in turn represents stability for Kuwait and the region, adding that the Amir of Kuwait directed the executive and legislative authorities to expedite the transfer the funds allocated at the international donor conference to concrete projects on the ground.